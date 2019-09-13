Body of missing Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen found in septic tank – VIDEO

The body of missing Dutch millionaire Tob Cohen has been found inside an underground water tank in his Kitisuru residence, DCI George Kinoti has said.

Detectives are currently at the scene of crime.

On Thursday, a Nairobi court ordered a mental health evaluation for Sarah Wairimu Kamotho his estranged wife to determine whether she is competent to stand trial in the murder case of her husband who has been missing since July.

Cohen is a former chief executive officer of Dutch conglomerate Philips East Africa who has lived in Kenya for many years.

Wairimu had reportedly told police that Cohen was last seen on July 20, when he left their Kitisuru home in Nairobi.

The Daily Nation, quoting a letter she is said to have written to the Dutch Embassy, said she complained that “Tob has depression and mental condition he won’t address for personal reasons and this has (been) and is causing a lot of problems.”

“He has become impossible to live with, even though we try. The family has stepped aside due to the abusive and vindictive nature of his condition,” she wrote, in the letter to the Dutch Embassy.

The Dutch embassy in Nairobi never replied to letters from Wairimu.

Cohen arrived in Kenya more than three decades ago, and he had a divorce case against his estranged wife in a fight over a multi-million-shilling property, and an assault case he had filed against her.

Justice Charles Kariuki on Thursday directed Wairimu’s state of mind to be examined and a report tabled in court Monday when the case will be mentioned.

Wairimu’s lawyer, Philip Murgor, who was angered by the decision to defer plea yet his client had been in custody for 16 days, was allowed to be present during the examination after he made damning allegations that one of the officers probing the murder is “sexually harassing her”.

Wairimu, however, was not required to plead before Milimani High Court Judge Charles Kariuki.

The court ordered Ms Kamotho be detained at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison before the case is mentioned on Monday.

