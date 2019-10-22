Boda boda criminal gang giving residents of Kahawa Wendani sleepless nights

Residents of Kahawa Wendani estate are slowly losing the trust they have had with boda boda operators following a series of robberies that involve the riders.

For the last two weeks, area residents have experienced an upsurge in crime and are now asking the police to step up and stop the spate of muggings that has hit the area.

STOLEN PHONE

Mr Jairus Kipkorir, who lives in the area, says last weekend he witnessed two men on a boda boda snatching a phone from a woman and then speeding off.

“They did it so fast and before the woman could do anything they had already disappeared,” Kipkorir told Nairobi News.

Such incidents have become common in recent times in the area, according to the residents.

Another area resident, Ishmael Makau, narrated to Nairobi News how on Thursday last week, two men on a motorbike snatched a handbag from another woman just a few meters from the Kahawa bus terminus.

“Some people saw the incident attempted to give chase but the thugs somehow managed to escape,” he said.

Lucky Summer residents have also raised similar concerns over a gang that is unleashing terror on them at night.

ATTACKED AND ROBBED

On Sunday night, a woman who was walking from Baba Dogo estate, was accosted, attacked and robbed by two men as members of the public watched in dismay.

Ms Tabitha Karungu said that her attackers wrestled her to the ground and stole and made away with her handbag.

“The number of touts famously known as Makanga is high in this estate. Something should be done about it,” she said.

She also narrated how on Sunday she saw touts beating up a man because he vomited in a bus.

“The man looked sick and we were forced to intervene and stop the touts from beating him up,” she said.