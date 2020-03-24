Bob Collymore’s death affected my health – Wambui

The death of former Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Collymore left a major impact on the health of his widow Wambui Collymore, she has revealed on Twitter.

Wambui disclosed that she suffered temporary disability days after her husband succumbed to cancer on July 1, 2019.

Wambui in a tweet on Monday night said she lost her sense of smell after she was overwhelmed with grief after the death of her husband.

She was frustrated at first but along the way, she accepted her grief and learned how to cope with her situation. She regained her sense of smell on Monday.

“The brain is interesting. My sense of smell has been gone for a number of months. This is linked to grief. Initially it frustrated me. Then I just accepted the process. Today it came back. Albeit abit wonky. E.g. burnt toast smells like rose petals. Still I am grateful,” she tweeted.

Collymore and Wambui got married in 2016 in an invite-only affair held at a private residence in Kitisuru, with only family and close friends in attendance.

Wambui is the founder of The Art Space, an independent commercial art gallery.