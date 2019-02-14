Blogger’s viral story on woman who cheated on hubby with four men divides people





A blog post by popular blogger Bikozulu narrating the heartbreak of a man whose wife cheated with four men has divided opinion.

Titled Stranger Overnight, the story is about a man who busted his cheating wife and after DNA, discovered that his wife’s last born daughter was sired by one of the men.

The woman, whom he separated from after the startling discovery, had even been extorting school fees from the baby daddy even though her husband had been paying for the same.

However, while some people felt moved by the man’s pain, others said it was just a case of the shoe being on the other foot.

The latter argued that men have been cheating on their women for years and society urges them to pray for their marriages.

Some also took issue with Biko’s writing, claiming he had supported violence against women.

Those who supported the author said:

Just read “Overnight Stranger”. I am still looking for an adjective to describe what I feel. @bikozulu has scripted a romantic horror movie, if ever there was one. Based on a real story. — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) February 12, 2019

Bikozulu’s last blog is just heartbreaking to say the least…Who does that though????😰 — Vee💞 (@Violetotina) February 12, 2019

The latest story by @bikozulu is for tears..heh! — Sonia (@gakurusonia) February 12, 2019

Weeeeh! Bikozulu the chills this storo has makes you fear alot. — peter muthoga ndungu (@ptahndungu8636) February 13, 2019

Those who criticised him said:

I must have missed something. What is so moving in that Biko story? Nisaidieni plz — Not A Large Chunk Of The Population (@chris_mungai) February 13, 2019

Nothing. And are we supposed to gloss over his threats of violence as he imagines what he would do if it were him? Nkt. — Mwende Ngao 🇰🇪 (@mwendesusu) February 13, 2019

Small small cheating and the man calls polis #CallPolis. Did he try praying for his marriage first? — Galina Reznikov (@RookieKE) February 13, 2019

The most amusing thing is the fact that the menz are pissed off by the amusement from women 🙂 like boo fucking hoo, women have

been dealing with this shit for years but now we are expected to be gnashing our teeth because it happened to one man? — Cynthia quetzalcoatl (@Cynthiaonyango) February 13, 2019

People pale Facebook are so unmoved yaani. Like this has been happening to women for centuries. Like boo hoo. — Wanjiru Kihusa (@wanjirukihusa) February 13, 2019