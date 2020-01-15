Billionaire who dished out millions now searching for girlfriend for moon voyage

Japanese billionaire who last week gave away Sh900 million ($9 million) to his followers on Twitter to see if it boosts their happiness is now is looking for a female “life partner” to accompany him on Space X’s maiden tourist voyage to the Moon.

Yusaku Maezawa, 44, is set to be the first civilian passenger to fly around the moon on the Starship rocket planned for 2023.

LUNAR JOURNEY

The mission will be the first lunar journey by humans since 1972.

In an online appeal, Mr Maezawa says he wants to share the experience with a “special” woman and made it clear that he isn’t just looking for a friend, but a significant other to accompany him on the trip to space.

According to his campaign page, Maezawa, who recently split from 27-year-old actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, wants a “life partner” to shout about their “love and world peace from outer space.”

Applicants must “be interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it” and “be someone who wishes for world peace”, a website set up for the documentary states.

The deadline for applications is January 17, 2020 with Maezawa selecting his partner by the end of March.

HUGE GIVEAWAY

The documentary is the latest high-profile move by the billionaire, who is also giving away 1 billion yen (£7m) to his Twitter followers in an attempt to spark debate in Japan about the merits of the idea of basic income.

Last week, Mr Maezawa said he would split Sh900 million among 1,000 of his lucky Twitter followers as part of a social experiment.

All Twitter users had to do was retweet his post.

“Hope your life will be happier with 1 million yen,” posted Maezawa on Twitter.

According to Forbes magazine, Maezawa has a net worth of Sh200 billion ($2 billion).

He is famous for founding Japan’s largest online fashion mall Zozotown and along with Elon Musk plans to travel to space.