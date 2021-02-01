Bidco launch new look oil product





Bidco Africa has launched an all-new Golden Fry cooking oil that is packaged in a golden bottle and refreshed with a new look and repositioned through a marketing campaign dubbed ‘Be Health Wise’.

Bidco Group Chairman Dr. Vimal Shah, says the company produced the product after reaching out to established laboratories in Kenya and overseas to test the parameters so as to understand how best the brand would deliver the right properties that meet the health needs of the Kenyan consumers.

“We have not left any stone unturned to ensure we deliver our promise. We engaged experts within and outside this field to deliver a brand that shall be a support to the much-needed healthy lifestyle needs.”

Nutrition being the basis of healthy eating and living, Golden Fry cooking oil is packed with nutrients that support healthy brain functioning plus healthy skin and hair.

Bidco, which sponsors football side Bidco FC, says the product will help create a whole ‘healthwise’ community to enhance a Happy, Healthy Living,

