Beware of thieves who are robbing worshipers in Nairobi churches

For the last two weeks just before the mass starts, worshipers in most churches have been asked to take care of their valuables.

This is after a man was captured in a video stealing the handbag of another worshiper at the Holy Family Basilica, Nairobi.

In the video, which is in our possession, the man is seen making away with the handbag that is white and black in colour.

The man, who is standing in an empty pew, appears to be praying and worshiping, the Catholic way.

He even pretends to be participating in the Liturgy, all the while taking quick glances over his shoulders.

Then he takes his seat and stealthy grabs a handbag placed on a pew in front of him before hurriedly walking out of the church unnoticed.

However, a member of the church said that the items on the handbag had been found although the man is still at large.

“He stole money from the handbag but left other valuable items. If anyone knows him they should report to their nearest police station so that action is taken,” said John Kamau, a church leader.