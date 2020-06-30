Ben Kitili and his wife Amina separate

KTN news anchor Ben Kitili and wife Amina Mude have separated barely two years after they wedded.

Amina, made the announcement on Instagram saying she is grateful for the good memories they shared during their union.

UNHAPPY MARRIAGE

“I just want to clear the air before you start reading some headlines. Ben and I are currently separated. I don’t know what the future holds but I am grateful for the beautiful memories and definitely the beautiful kids we made,” she said.

Amina further explained that she has deleted all photos of the news anchor on her account.

“Hey, good people. Some of you have noticed that I have deleted all my relationship pictures on Instagram. Thank you for the concerns,” she wrote.

Although she didn’t give more details, it appears theirs has been an unhappy marriage.

PAIN AND TEARS

“It has been one month of pain and tears, but I know that one day the light will shine. Watu wa rumours, please don’t start spreading lies. We are good. Am good, I will be better,” she explained.

Kitili proposed to Amina in 2015 and they got married in November 2018 in a private wedding officiated at the AG’s office.

They hosted a private wedding reception that was only attended by family and close friends at the Panari Hotel.