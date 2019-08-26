Bed-ridden patient who was taken to bank to withdraw cash for hospital bills dies

A Ugandan patient who was wheeled into an Equity Bank to pick money for medical bills last week, has died.

A photo of John Zabazungu being wheeled on a hospital bed into the bank in a fragile condition on August 12 recently went viral and stirred debate on social media.

WITHDRAW CASH

The picture showed the patient connected to nasal cannulas and oxygen face masks being wheeled into the banking hall to withdraw cash.

The action raised questions about the ethics of financial transactions.

Ms Molly Nakato one of the daughters of the deceased confirmed that Zabazungu died on Sunday afternoon at Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital where he had been transferred for further management.

“We had been recommended to see a specialist there (Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital) to work on his throat before he passed on,” Ms Nakato told Daily Monitor in a phone interview.

PNEUMONIA

His body will be taken to Christian Focus Ministries church led by Bishop David Kiganda in Kisenyi, Kampala suburb for prayers, according to Ms Nakato.

In the same week, the family also addressed a press conference accusing Equity Bank of being ruthless, saying their act led to the deterioration of the late’s condition.

“It led him to develop pneumonia and he was admitted in intensive care unit and we have never seen him again, yet his health had improved greatly,” his son Benjamin said.

The family did not provide details when asked what exactly their father had been suffering from when he was admitted to the hospital.

BURIAL DATE

However, the bank in reaction to those comments in a message posted on its Facebook page said Zabazungu’s family elected to take him to the bank as the institution explored how to process the financial transaction without his physical presence.

“We confirm that the bank is in touch with the family,” the message read, without providing specifics.

His vigil has been organised at his family home in Kyebando Kisalosalo in Kawempe division, a Kampala suburb.

The deceased Real Estate businessman is expected to be buried in Mukono District on Tuesday.