‘Barmaid’ busted after pretending to be a woman for three years

A man, who has been masquerading as a woman for the last three years, has finally had his cover blown.

Uganda’s Daily Monitor has reported that John Mark Bukenya, 22, was arrested in Muhorro Town Council where he has been working as a ‘barmaid’ at a drinking joint called Muhorro Rest House.

The police said they received a tip-off from the owner of the club, identified as Charles Mugisa Busigiriko, following numerous complaints from female workers in the joint over the suspicious behaviour of the ‘barmaid’.

CONFESSION

“When I interrogated him, he confessed being a man. I was shocked because he always wore skirts and dresses, necklaces and shoes for ladies,” Mr Busigiriko told the Daily Monitor.

Kagadi District police boss, Mr Romeo Onek Ojara confirmed the arrest.

During interrogation, Bukenya reportedly told detectives that he impersonated women in Kabarole District for two years before moving to Kagadi District where he has been impersonating women for the past one year.

IMPOSTOR

Bukenya, according to Mr Ojara, impersonates women in order to get employed and earn a living. Bukenya is being held at Kagadi Central Police station.

Last week, a Kenyan man, who had been arraigned in court for impersonating a female nurse at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, shocked prison warders by disclosing that he is indeed a man and not a woman.

Apparently, the man, identified as Hillary Rotich, has been passing himself off as a woman with the name Shieys Chepkosgei for quite some time.