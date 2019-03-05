Baby Tamara finally rescued after social media uproar, two suspects arrested





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers safely rescued Baby Tamara, who had reportedly been taken away from her father forcefully and using police officers.

According to DCI, two suspects have been arrested by Child Protection Officers and they will be presented in court on Wednesday in relation to the incident.

DCI was prompted to act fast after a single father, Timon Makswell, shared his heartbreaking ordeal on social media claiming to have been arrested and forced by his in-laws and police to give up his 9-month-old baby girl.

The story of Baby Tamara went viral on social media with Kenyans rallying behind the father under the hashtags #JusticeForBabyTamara and #JusticeForTimonMakswell, following her father’s touching appeal to get her daughter back in a post on Facebook.

Several Kenyans tagged investigation agency prompting the DCI to eventually respond. Tamara’s father was then asked to report the matter to any police station and share the Occurrence Book (OB) number for a follow up.

“Kindly but urgently advise Mr. Timon Makswell to lodge a complaint at any police station and then share with us the OB number. Be assured that investigations will be launched & Justice served. Thank you very much for this information,” read their tweet.

The office of the DCI on Monday, through its twitter handle, announced on Tuesday they had finally rescued Baby Tamara, a welcome news for Kenyans on social media.

“Dear #KOT,

Detectives from the Child Protection Unit have rescued #BabyTamara & arrested two culprits. The baby is in safe hands & the two suspects are in lawful custody & will be arraigned in court tomorrow. Thank you all for bringing this to our attention.#JusticeForBabyTamara,” read the tweet