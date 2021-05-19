Babu Owino feted for sterling contribution to education

Babu Owino (right) while receiving his award

Embakasi East lawmaker Paul Ongili, commonly known as Babu Owino, has been recognized for his efforts and contribution to the education sector.

The youthful lawmaker was specifically acknowledged for offering online solutions to students during the Covid-19 period.

Owino embarked on offering mathematics and science-related lessons to students in 2020, a time schools were closed in Kenya for more than six months.

He was ranked 5th nationally among about 300 Members of Parliament who have performed well by a poll conducted by Mizani Africa.

“Thanks to the Great People of Embakasi East, Kenyans, and Mizani Africa for ranking us at position 5 Nationally in performance/Development track record. Nitazidi kuwachosha na kazi (I will tire you with my development record),” an ecstatic Owino remarked after recognition.

The report which reportedly relied on the opinions of 47,000 Kenyan voters, awarded topmost scores to Thika Town MP Paul Wainaina and his Westlands counterpart Tim Wanyonyi at a 65.9 percent approval.

Last year, the United Nations and the Voice of America (VOA) also recognized Babu Owino for teaching students online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A first-class degree holder in Actuarial Science, Babu took the learners through topics regarded by learners as “hard” including differentiation, calculus, integration, and trigonometry.

Babu Owino though has courted controversy in recent times and is currently battling to prove his innocence in a case where he has been accused of attempting to murder a disc jockey.