Kenyans online call for the arrest of gun-toting woman – PHOTOS

By Nyaboga Kiage March 25th, 2019 1 min read

Kenyans online are calling for the arrest of a gun-toting woman whose pictures have gone viral on social media.

In one of the photos, the unidentified woman is pictured holding a rifle inside what appears to be sparsely furnished room.

One of the viral pictures of the gun-toting woman. PHOTO | COURTESY
“Sasa mahali imefika kesho baadae,” the photo is captioned.

The woman, who goes by the name Everline Kemunto on Facebook, has even updated that particular photo as her profile picture.

The unidentified woman wearing a police cap. PHOTO | COURTESY
SHOOTING

In another photo, which she has uploaded on Facebook, the woman is pictured wearing a police cap while dressed in civilian clothes.

The emergence of these photos have come at a time when the government is working tirelessly to regulate the use of firearms.

Last week, a Nairobi-based lawyer, Assa Nyakundi, was arrested for shooting his son inside his vehicle in Muthaiga estate.

