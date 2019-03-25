Kenyans online call for the arrest of gun-toting woman – PHOTOS

The picture of a gun-toting woman which has gone viral on social media. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyans online are calling for the arrest of a gun-toting woman whose pictures have gone viral on social media.

In one of the photos, the unidentified woman is pictured holding a rifle inside what appears to be sparsely furnished room.

“Sasa mahali imefika kesho baadae,” the photo is captioned.

The woman, who goes by the name Everline Kemunto on Facebook, has even updated that particular photo as her profile picture.

SHOOTING

In another photo, which she has uploaded on Facebook, the woman is pictured wearing a police cap while dressed in civilian clothes.

The emergence of these photos have come at a time when the government is working tirelessly to regulate the use of firearms.

Last week, a Nairobi-based lawyer, Assa Nyakundi, was arrested for shooting his son inside his vehicle in Muthaiga estate.