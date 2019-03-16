AP officer wanted for killing wife arrested near Uganda

Navakholo Secondary School teacher Christine Mango who was shot dead by her husband on March 14, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

An Administration Police officer who was on the run after allegedly shooting his wife dead on Thursday has been arrested.

Western regional police chief Rashid Yakub said Mr Patrick Nyapara was arrested at the Busia border on Saturday while attempting to cross to Uganda.

Mr Nyapara is accused of shooting dead his lover, Christine Maonga, who was a secondary school teacher at Navakholo Secondary School.

After the Thursday evening incident, Mr Nyapara fled leaving the murder weapon, a Ceska pistol, at the scene of crime.

Reports indicated that the two had been embroiled in domestic disputes for a long time, with the officer threatening to kill “someone”.

The killing sparked unrest at Navakholo Secondary School, with students and residents engaging police in night-long running battles.