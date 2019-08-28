Another Kenyan living in the US dies of suspected drowning

The body of another young Kenyan living in the US was on Sunday found floating in the water at the Nevins Bird Sanctuary in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Two people walking on the trail found the body and went to the nearby Methuen police station to report the incident.

CAUSE OF DEATH

Given the proximity to the sanctuary, Massachusetts State Police troopers were called and secured the scene within 20 minutes while they waited for state police to arrive and remove the body.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Joseph Thuo Kanyoko of Lowell, Massachusetts.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said the cause of death will be determined once the medical examiner performs an autopsy, but said that foul play is not suspected.

Meanwhile, family and friends are meeting daily at 6pm for prayers at 130 Bowers St, Lowell, MA 01854.

Last month, Chris Atema Masakah, 35, who was the son to Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, drowned in a swimming pool in Arizona State while trying to save a minor.

DROWNED

Earlier the same month, a Kenyan drowned in a lake in Baltimore, Maryland just three months after migrating to the United States.

Baltimore County fire officials said people playing on a nearby basketball court heard someone yelling from the pond and ran over to help.

The man, who was later identified as 26-years old John Omari Hassan, who was rushed to Franklin Square Hospital in critical condition, where he later passed on.

Authorities could not determine how the deceased ended up into the water because there were signs posted nearby saying swimming is prohibited at the pond.

Hassan graduated from Kenyatta University in October 2016 and had migrated to Baltimore in April 2019. He hails from Nakuru county.

CAPSIZED KAYAK

In another drowning incident involving a Kenyan in the US, a family’s hope for a better life was dashed in April after their son drowned in a lake accident in Washington, forcing them to instead start making funeral plans seven months after landing in the US.

The 35-year-old Bonventure Alfred Ng’ang’a Gitau drowned in Lake Chelan in Chelan County when an inflatable kayak that he was travelling in with a friend capsized.

Gitau had left Kenya for Washington in September 2018 in search of greener pastures and was working in construction to upgrade the economic situation of his family back in Kenya. He left behind a 3-year-old son.

Local police said the deceased, who hailed from Mwiki in Kasarani area of Nairobi, was not wearing a personal floatation device at the time of the incident in the cold lake water.