Another Kenyan found dead in US

A 29-year-old Kenyan woman was earlier this week found dead in the Intracoastal Waterway in St. Augustine, Florida.

Local authorities said the lifeless body of Rose Chebii was found floating on the water body on Monday after drowning.

Authorities have said preliminary autopsy results established the cause of death as drowning and no injuries or indications of foul play have been observed but detectives are still investigating the manner of death.

“We need to determine: Did she go swimming?” said Chuck Mulligan, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “Was the water cold? Was it a hypothermia issue?” the Sheriff office was quoted by St. Augustine.com.

INVESTIGATORS

Investigators said the deceased was last seen walking in the downtown area of St. Augustine at around 5:35am Monday before her body was discovered by a water vessel at 8:30am.

Chebii recently graduated with a certificate in pharmacy from a college in St. Augustine shores, Florida, her goal was to become a pharmacist according to the family.

Chebii’s family told Action News Jax that they were planning to bury her in Kenya.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for her funeral service.

The GoFundMe described her as having a “warm, friendly and bubbly personality.” The page said Che Bii had family from Kenya. Chebii always wanted to live in Kenya, which is where the family plans to lay her to rest, the page said.

“Her death is a devastating and unexpected loss to our family,” the GoFundMe description of Chebii said.

“We appreciate any amount that you are willing to contribute towards our goal of providing her with a funeral service that gives proper honor to the great spirit that she is.”