Another 9-year-old Class Three pupil commits suicide

A family is mourning the death of their nine-year-old son, a class three pupil at Umoja Primary School, who committed suicide at Ol Kalou 22 Village, Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County.

Stephen Njuguna, the Nyumba Kumi Initiative chairman, said that he received the report of a missing boy early Wednesday morning when a search team was mobilised.

Mr Njuguna said that the body of the boy was found dangling from a tree in a neighbors maize farm, a short distance from their home.

“It is a very shocking incident, it’s almost a taboo for such a young boy to commit suicide. We do not know the motive but the police have launched investigations. I am told he had differed with the parents but I am not sure about it,” said the Nyumba Kumi chairperson.

Ms Esther Mumbi, the mother to the deceased says his son, David Kihara left home on Tuesday but never came back.

“He informed me that he was visiting his grandmother’s compound for some fruits but he never returned home. I was later informed that he and his elder brother had a small quarrel before I arrived home,” said the mother of five.

VERY CLOSE

She said that the deceased was very close to his 12-year-old brother he quarreler with before he left home on Tuesday around midday.

Nyandarua County Police Commander Gideon Ngumi confirmed the incident, adding that the body was moved to JM Memorial Level Four Hospital awaiting postmortem.

This is the third incident of young children killing themselves in the last few months.

In August, a Kirinyaga family was plunged into mourning after their eight year-old son committed suicide over marking pencils.

The deceased, Benedict Wachira, hanged himself on a electric pole after his elder sister refused to allow him to use marking pencils at their Kiangwenyi village home in Gichugu constituency.

And on November 7, this year, a 9-year-old Class Two boy at Mukuuni Primary School in Tharaka-Nithi County allegedly committed suicide by hanging on a tree using a rope for unknown reasons.

Morgan Mwenda was left at home by his mother in the company of his elder sister but after some time he disappeared and later his lifeless body was found dangling from a branch of a tree behind their house. The incident happened at around 11am.

A nine-year-old girl killed herself in Makueni in 2016.