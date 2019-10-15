Angry villagers lynch man accused of beheading his 87-year-old mother

A 53-year-old man was on Monday morning beaten to death by residents of Ogwedhi village in Suna East, Migori County after he allegedly beheaded his 87-year-old mother.

Sospeter Ouma is reported to have committed the heinous act on Sunday evening, according to Migori County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge.

When word of the killing spread, angry villagers pounced on him and mercilessly beat him up.

Police officers came to his rescue but he later succumbed to his injuries at Migori Level Four Hospital, where he had been rushed to.

According to the area chief, Wilson Ogwada, the man had days earlier attacked his mother and brother but other members of their family restrained him.

“He tried to attack his mother just last Friday, but the old woman fled from her home and sought refuge elsewhere,” said Ogwada

The chief added Ouma returned from Mombasa recently and he looked mentally disturbed.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Migori Level Four Hospital mortuary.