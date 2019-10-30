Join our WhatsApp Channel
American actor and comedian, John Witherspoon, passes on

By Chad Kitundu October 30th, 2019 2 min read

John Witherspoon the beloved American actor and comedian who made the world laugh in movies and TV series has passed on at 77.

The late Witherspoon is best known for his role as Ice Cube’s dad in the 1990s comedy trilogy Friday and his role as Pops in the long-running sitcom The Wayans Bros.

He also starred in the sitcoms The Boondocks and Boomerang as well as in the movies House Party and Soul Plane.

According to Deadline, Witherspoon died on Wednesday at his home in Sherman Oaks.

His family described him as a legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years.

Witherspoon is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD and Alexander.

The family did not give further information surrounding Witherspoon’s death, but that did not stop celebrities who worked with him from sharing their messages of condolences.

