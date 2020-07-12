Alvan Gatitu gifts watchman who helped him at his hour of need

Days after Kenyans of goodwill come to his rescue, singer and internet sensation Alvan Gatitu has paid it forward by gifting a watchman who offered him a place to sleep with a brand new motorcycle.

The plight of the former Tusker Project Fame contestant and a popular figure on Tik Tok came to light after he revealed that he had been thrown out of his house over rent arrears.

BACK ON HIS FEET

His story touched many and Kenyans online responded with generous contributions to help him get back on his feet.

Last Tuesday, social media funds mobilizer Ndungu Nyoro, revealed that contributions for Gatitu had already reached Sh2.1 million.

According to Gatitu, a security guard named Wafula Kizito offered him a place to lay his head after his landlord evicted him.

With his new fortunes, he visited the security guard to appreciate him for what he did to him.

NEW MOTORBIKE

Gatitu said that when he asked Wafula to state his wish, the security guard said he always wanted was to start a boda boda business but he could not afford to buy a motorbike.

His wish was granted with Gatitu buying him a brand new bike in addition to assisting him to acquire all the necessary documentation.

Wafula has since quit his job to begin carrying passengers with his motorcycle at his home town, Kakamega.

Further, Gatitu helped Wafula’s wife to open a bank account where he deposited some cash to boost their small business.