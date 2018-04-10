The three flavours of Kiss condoms. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

An advertisement of Kiss condoms being aired by local television stations has sparked a public uproar that has now caught the attention of government officials.

Parents are concerned that the advertisement is being aired during the watershed period when adult content should not be broadcast.

They are concerned that children have been consuming the explicit content in the advert, which is often aired in between family shows.

The advert publicises the three flavours of Kiss condoms, namely Chocolate, Strawberry and Classic.

The government official in charge of regulating television content Ezekiel Mutua has said the Kenya Film Classification Board will go to court to stop media houses from airing the advert during the watershed period.

WARNING LETTERS

Mr Mutua said the board has already written warning letters to media houses and producers of the advert.

“I am inundated with these kind of messages from concerned parents regarding this obnoxious advert appearing on TV during the watershed period. We have written warning letters to the producers of the advert and the media houses concerned and we are following up the matter to ensure that the advert does not run during the watershed period,” says Mr Mutua.

He added: “We are keen to protect children from premature exposure to adult content. Media houses who know the content regulations continue to violate them because of money. It’s sad that we have to go to court to enforce such clear guidelines that media houses should uphold as part of self-regulation and professionalism. Adverts for alcohol, condoms or such other products meant for adults should not air during the watershed period which in Kenya is between 5am to 10pm.”

In October last year, a Kiss condom billboard caused a stir for its explicit message. The billboard was mounted near T-Mall along Langata Road.

Kenyans online had no kind words for the condom brand. This is what they had to say.

I have managed to be home early for a couple of days in the past 2 weeks. I am a disturbed parent. There is an advert of Kiss Condoms running through the mainstream media between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Is it just me or… https://t.co/LeEq5Wj67u — Ken P. Munyua (@kenpken) April 10, 2018

@UhuruKenyatta ,@fredmatiangi

parents are bitterly complaining of the kiss condom and strawberry things aired live on some TV stations. Some kids have gone notch higher demanding for #strawberry. Something should be done. — otulo jackson (@otulojackson) April 10, 2018

@EzekielMutua Kindly do something, am tired of explaining to my 5yr niece why I can't buy her strawberry kiss condoms. Such advert on prime time News 🤔 — Kimotho Joshua (@KimothoJoshua) April 9, 2018

Lakini y'all people with kids…. How do you answer your kids when they start telling you "nataka iyo chocolate or strawberry" when that Kiss condom advert airs? And the way it airs way before most children's bedtime. — #MUFCholic (@Timo_Utd) April 8, 2018

#MbuzzaMbuzza , I hear KISS has flavoured condoms, for what now?? As in why ??? pic.twitter.com/nBsAuWX9nJ — Blessens (@Blessens2) April 4, 2018





