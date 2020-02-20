Ailing four-year-old Kenyan boy in India cries out for help to Uhuru

A four and half-year old boy has penned an emotional letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta from India where he and his mother have been stuck for weeks unable to pay for a surgery he urgently needs.

In the letter, which has been shared on social media, the boy by the name Ethan Macharia appeals to the president and well-wishers to help him and his mum in raising Sh3.5 million to facilitate the surgery.

SEIZURES

Ethan recounts how in November 2018 he fell while playing and badly injured his head. Thereafter he started developing violent seizures.

Ethan’s mother Veronica Njeri has also shared a video narrating the agony and suffering she has been subjected her to as a result of her son’s medical condition.

“He will get seizures anytime, you can’t say if its day seizures or night seizures. I’ve lost count of the number of seizures he gets in a day,” the mother says.

SPEECH

She also said her son is unable to walk in a straight line and his speech has also been affected.

According to epilepsy organization in UK Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) is a therapy that involves a small electrical device, like a pacemaker, which is implanted under the skin of your chest.

The device sends electrical impulses to your brain through a nerve in your neck called the vagus nerve. The aim is to reduce the number of seizures you have and make them less severe.

Well-wishers can donate through M-Pesa paybill number 510800 Account *Ethan* or through CFC Stanbic Paybill Number 600100, account number 0100005419412.