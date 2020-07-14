Actress Naya Rivera’s body recovered in lake after she went missing for days

The body of American actress Naya Rivera who had been missing for almost a week was discovered on Monday at the lake were she had gone with her son.

Ventura County Sheriff William Ayub said in a statement on Monday that the actress’s body was found near the surface of the water in the northeastern portion of the California lake.

FOUL PLAY

The Sheriff ruled out the possibility of foul play in the death of the Glee actress.

Ayub said the body was identified as that of Rivera based on the location, physical characteristics, clothing and condition adding that there was no life jacket on the body.

Rivera used the last of her strength to save her 4-year-old son before she died, the County Sheriff said.

“She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Ayub said.

DISAPPEARED

Rivera and her son had rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru on Wednesday.

The child told rescuers he and his mother had gone into the water to swim, but she did not get back on the boat.

He told investigators he then looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water, Ayub said.

Rivera’s son was found asleep on the rental pontoon boat after it was overdue for return. One life jacket was found on the boat and the boy was wearing another.

SUICIDE

The 33-year-old actress is best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the Fox show Glee, which quickly won critical acclaim after debuting in 2009.

She appeared in nearly every episode of the beloved musical-comedy-drama, which ended in 2015.

She is the third among the major cast members from the show to die in their 30s.

The announcement of her death comes seven years to the day after co-star Cory Monteith died at 31 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin, with the series losing one of its leads while it was still on the air.

Another co-star, Mark Salling, who Rivera dated at one point, killed himself in 2018 at 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.