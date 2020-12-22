Actress Monix Chege dies after long battle in hospital





The entertainment industry in Kenya is in mourning again following the death of actress Monix Chege.

Monix died on Monday in hospital where she had been admitted over breathing difficulties.

The news of her death was announced by former colleagues of the Kilimani Dynasties tv series.

“It is yet another very sad day for the Creative Industry. We have lost another Actor Monix Chege of The Kalimani Dynasty Series of KTN Home,” acting colleague Stephanie Maseki posted.

“Sina usemi mimi ila nashukuru nilipata kumjua. Let’s pray for her soul to rest in peace and for her children. May God Comfort us all,” she added.

“Another soul has departed. This is beyond sad. Just the other day you updated the world, and now you are no more,” her friend Wambui Wanjiru mourned her.

Since December 6, Monix had been updating her fans on her social media platforms on her recovery progress while at the hospital.

“Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will still sing of Your praises my God. And when I feel like losing faith and roll in a ball of despair crying, I will choose to be still and know that You still are GOD! Don’t call me peeps, my tear glands are like masinga dam waiting to erupt. Send me love and wellness and healing,” she posted then, along with photos of her on oxygen support,” she wrote a while back.

Monix had revealed that she had a lung problem and had constantly been on oxygen support.

One of her last posts shared on December 18 read, “Back to HDU. Someone tell my lungs to please breathe.”

She is survived by her husband and five children; three boys and two girls.