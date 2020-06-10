Actor Pete Openda succumbs to cancer

Renowned actor Pete Openda has died after a long battle with cancer.

His death was confirmed over the weekend, which came just days after the actor celebrated his birthday.

The last post by Openda was on his birthday where he thanked his family and friends for being there for him.

“Many thanks for all the birthday wishes, I am truly honoured to have you all as friends and family. God Bless,” he shared.

The actor is known for his acting prowess in TV shows such as Changing Times, New Beginnings (South Africa and Nigeria) and Arnold & Bundi, among others.

Openda is a graduate of Oxford University and Durham University Business School where he attained bachelor and master’s degree in business administration.

Apart from acting and directing a number of plays, Openda was at some point a radio presenter at Kenya Broadcasting Services (KBC) where he hosted jazz hour show.

Insignia director Philippe Bresson who worked with him with on a number of movies and television shows, said that Openda was for many years a hardworking and talented actor, who executed his roles excellently.

“I am heartbroken. I remember we met him at a restaurant and we were like, ‘we have been watching your expressions, we think you can act’. He was right in the middle of lunch with a client and had never thought of acting,” he said.

The actor was adored for his voice and eloquence in the roles he played on TV.

His friends and family were shocked by the news of his death.

Pete Openda will be missed 💔💔💔 — MissOwira🇰🇪 (@shyolympia) June 8, 2020

Oh no, we've lost legendary actor Pete Openda. 💔 May he RIP and may God comfort and heal his family. 🙏 — Serah. (@serahmutethya) June 7, 2020

We lost Pete Openda one of the most prolific actors in Kenya,if you check on my pinned tweet i was priviledged to have him in my show that i produced awhile back,the industry has lost a gem…go well Pete… pic.twitter.com/wivNZmk8iH — Rose Maina 🇰🇪 (@RozeMaina) June 7, 2020