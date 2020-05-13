Actor Dan Sonko celebrates his late wife’s birthday

Mombasa-based actor Dan Kinyanjui alias Dan Sonko is celebrating the birthday of his late wife Dru.

Dru, whose real name was Druscillah Walowe Mngoda, died on 23 May 2017, just 10 days after celebrating her birthday with her family.

BIRTHDAY GIFT

In a poetic message posted on Instagram along a photo of himself and Dru, Dan said his birthday gift to his late wife is giving back to the society, something he says Dru loved doing.

He noted Dru even went to the extent of giving her life for their son. Dru’s death was caused by complications after the birth of their second child.



DATING

Just this year news emerged that Dan is now dating Dru’s friend, Winfred Bwire.

However, Dan made it clear that Winfred was not there to replace his late wife.

While speaking to NTV in March, Dan said Winfred will never replace his late wife and that Dru will always be a part of his life, more so because of their two sons.

“It is a relationship that ended. I still have memories of my first wife and sometimes wish she were here to see her kids grow, but I have faith because she did not choose the day to die,” he said.