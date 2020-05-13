Actor Dan Sonko celebrates his late wife’s birthday
Mombasa-based actor Dan Kinyanjui alias Dan Sonko is celebrating the birthday of his late wife Dru.
Dru, whose real name was Druscillah Walowe Mngoda, died on 23 May 2017, just 10 days after celebrating her birthday with her family.
BIRTHDAY GIFT
In a poetic message posted on Instagram along a photo of himself and Dru, Dan said his birthday gift to his late wife is giving back to the society, something he says Dru loved doing.
He noted Dru even went to the extent of giving her life for their son. Dru’s death was caused by complications after the birth of their second child.
View this post on Instagram
It’s your Birthday The 3rd in absentia? You tapped out baby! You never tapped out…. but its a 3-count that counts right? It’s 3 and we made it here. I bid thee fare well I can’t get you a gift coz you are away I can make an impact that would reach your soul wherever it is. You came, You went but you always gave…. You Gave your heart You Gave your love You Gave your light and in the end You Gave your LIFE My dear, In Giving your Life, you still Gave You Gave LIFE, you gave Darrell. I have no gift to give but I have a service I dedicate to you I am getting and I am GIVING absolutely everything! It is extremely weird but so liberating! I love to give more than I did I now give like you did You Live! Happy Birthday to you who lives in us! I Love You We ALL do. I surrender all xoxo xoxo xoxo #MarriageWorks #LoveConquersAll -DK-
DATING
Just this year news emerged that Dan is now dating Dru’s friend, Winfred Bwire.
However, Dan made it clear that Winfred was not there to replace his late wife.
While speaking to NTV in March, Dan said Winfred will never replace his late wife and that Dru will always be a part of his life, more so because of their two sons.
“It is a relationship that ended. I still have memories of my first wife and sometimes wish she were here to see her kids grow, but I have faith because she did not choose the day to die,” he said.