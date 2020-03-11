Absent city MCA ‘has been unwell for 2 years after losing newborn’

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga on Wednesday come out to defend a Nairobi Jubilee MCA who lost her seat on Tuesday due to absenteeism.

Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi declared nominated MCA Habiba Hussein’s seat vacant for missing plenary and committee sittings for two years.

But Omanga, in a statement, said Habiba had failed to show up to work after being indisposed for two years following the death the of her baby that had been born with a heart condition, a birth that left her with complications.

She attached pictures of the baby, its burial and medical documents from Nairobi Hospital to confirm as evidence for her claims.

Omanga condemned the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker and Kitsuru MCA Alvin Palala for making fun of the tragedy that had befallen one of their colleagues.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by media reports that I have come across by the speaker Nairobi City County Assembly and Hon. Alvin Palapala Mca accused of diverting bursary funds meant for needy students to a private company making fun of a tragic situation that has befallen a fellow woman and one of their colleagues, Hon. Habiba Hussein,” the statement read in part.

She said she does not understand how inhuman, selfish and insensitive some people can get, “just to earn some cheap political mileage out of a tragedy”.

“To attack a woman, for simply being woman, is not only unacceptable but almost Satanic,” Omanga added.

According to the nominated Senator, Habiba had been ailing and has been in and out of hospital after the loss of her baby.

She explained that the youthful MCA had a complicated pregnancy, but on November 21, 2018, delivered a baby girl Shadia, through a Cesarean procedure.

“Unfortunately the baby was born with heart complications that are suspected to have arisen from the treatment the mother was undergoing during the pregnancy. Since Habiba could not undergo intense scanning that involved radiology during the pregnancy, she was put under medication for ulcers for most of the pregnancy duration, while that was not what she was suffering from,” Omanga explained.

Unfortunately, the baby’s condition deteriorated due to a blocked A-V valve, and passed away a few hours after birth, on November 21, 2018

“The death of Baby Shadia only aggravated the illness of Hon. Habiba and after the loss of her baby, Habiba has been admitted to hospital severally (sic), with the first time being barely four months after delivery,” she said.

According to the Senator, Habiba has been in hospital as recent as last month undergoing treatment and surgeries.

She said that it broke her heart, as a mother and a woman when people choose to politicise the pain and agony that the MCA has undergone in the last two years.

The Senator further expressed her disappointment with Speaker Elachi for allowing such a statement to be made on the floor of the House.

“That is why, for me, it is beyond comprehension how Hon. Beatrice Elachi, the Nairobi City County Assembly Speaker and a fellow woman, allowed such a reckless and irresponsible statement to be made on the floor of the House, without a bother to demand for authentication of the wild claims that were made. To me, on this particular issue, she comes off as the classic example of women being the worst enemies of their fellow women, and she owed the women of Kenya an apology,” Omanga charged.

Her ouster came after the Assembly adopted a report by the Powers and Privileges committee investigating allegations of absenteeism from plenary sittings by members.

The report that was tabled by vice-chair and Githurai MCA Naftali Mathenge indicated that the nominated MCA had failed to attend any House session as well as committee sittings for two years since being sworn in in late 2017.

Standing Orders 242 (1) of the Nairobi County Assembly talks of how a seat of an MCA can be declared vacant by the Speaker if one fails to attend plenary sittings after investigations by the Powers and Privileges committee.

Ms Elachi declared the seat vacant leaving the Jubilee Party with 65 members. “I hereby declare the seat of Habiba Hussein vacant. The Secretary-General of the Jubilee Party is aware of the position,” said Ms Elachi.

The Assembly now has 121 MCAs 56 of them the opposition coalition.