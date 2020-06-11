60-year-old man robbed at gunpoint by ‘Good Samaritans’ who offered him lift

A 60-year-old man was on Wednesday robbed at gunpoint by three individuals who had offered lift from Muhoho stage to Kenol in Murang’a county.

According to a report filed under OB number 21/10/10/2020 at Sabasaba Police Station in Murang’a County, Mr Benard Ngige Mbuthia was tricked into boarding the car after the driver assured him that he would drop him at Kenol.

ABDUCTED

“The driver of salon car heading towards Kenol direction stopped and inquired his destination. They then offered to give him a lift to Kenol to which he agreed and boarded the car whose registration number he can’t remember,” the statement reads in part.

While they were on transit, the trio pulled out an AK47 assault rifle and tied the old man’s hands with a rope before blindfolding him.

Mr Mbuthia further told the police that the men demanded his phone and forcefully asked for his pin. The three took away his sim card and handed him back his phone.

ROBBED

“They later took his KCB Bank ATM and forced him to reveal the pin which he gave them. They drove to Kenol KCB Bank, and one of his abductors, who was a woman, proceeded to withdraw money from his account,” the report further read.

The trio then drove him to Rwanganga village and dumped the man there. Members of the public then directed him to Sabasaba Police Station where he reported the matter.

Police said they have launched investigations into the incident.