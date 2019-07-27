22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of defiling schoolgirl

A 22-year-old man believed to have defiled a Form Three student aged 17 years is being held at Garsen Police Station.

The crime is said to have been committed in a lodging at Mijila market in Tana Delta Sub County of Tana River County.

Confirming the incident on Friday, Tana River County Police Commander, Mr Fredrick Ochieng, said the suspect, Awadhi Hiribae Gafo, was found in a lodging where he had spent the night with the student from Gadeni Secondary School.

CONFRONTED

According to the county police boss, members of public saw another schoolgirl in uniform knocking on the door of the lodging at about 7:30am and became suspicious.

“Members of the public confronted the man and the two schoolgirls when they came out of the room,” Ochieng said.

ARRESTED

The Police Commander said the matter was reported to the Delta Tana Sub County Education Officer Mr Ismael Bellow who went to the police station and interrogated the two students.

In the process, the Form Two girl who had gone to wake up her Form Three colleague was discovered to have also been defiled by a male student at Garsen Secondary School on the same night.

The suspect was being held at Garsen Police Station awaiting an appearance in court even as the police continue pursuing the schoolboy who defiled the second victim.