Viagra has sold in the billions. PHOTO | FILE

Twenty years ago Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Viagra. And the rest is history.

Viagra, the little blue pill that treats impotence, celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday.

The drug has sold in the billions, unleashed a cultural shift across the globe and made sex possible again for millions of older men.

The diamond-shaped blue pill was initially developed to treat high-blood pressure and chest pain, but quickly showed an unexpected side-effect during clinical trials: combating erectile dysfunction.

That world is difficult to imagine from its conception to its marketing, the little blue pill embodies the might and ingenuity of the pharmaceutical industry and is a masterful example of how powerful sexual medicine can lodge itself in the psyche.

A third of men over 40 suffer from erectile dysfunction, according to a study published in European Urology in 2002.

Here’s a list of six facts every man should know about Viagra:

1. Viagra increases blood flow to the penis – Viagra increases the blood flow to the penis, which in turn, helps men get an erection. And, it only works when you’re turned on.

2. Viagra is taken on demand – When you’re ready to have sex, you take a pill. It’s that simple. Typically, it takes 30 to 60 minutes for the medication to take effect.

3. There isn’t a generic form of Viagra – Unlike many drugs that are on the market, there isn’t a generic form of Viagra. Any advertisements that say otherwise are false.

4. Viagra is one of the most counterfeited drugs in the world – Viagra is in high demand and comes with a decent price tag. In addition, some men are too embarrassed to talk with their doctor about erectile dysfunction.

When you add all of these things up, it’s not surprising to learn that there is an underground world that makes and sells fake Viagra.

These fake pills can be extremely dangerous, which is why you should always get Viagra with a prescription and through legitimate channels.

5. Viagra does have side effects – As with any medication, Viagra does have side effects. For most men, side effects include: flushing, headache, upset stomach, changes in vision, stuffy nose, and muscle aches.

Rarely, Viagra can cause more serious side effects, which include: vision or hearing loss, and an erection that won’t go away.

6. Viagra comes in a variety of doses – Viagra comes in 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg doses. Your doctor will decide which dose is right for you, but if you take Viagra and it doesn’t work, it’s possible that you need a higher dose. You’ll need to talk with your doctor to make the adjustment.