182 Kenyans arrested in the US while applying for citizenship

At least 182 undocumented Kenyans living in the United States of America have been arrested while applying for citizenship to avoid deportation and become eligible for work permit.

The report was released by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

UNLAWFUL PRESENCE

Those arrested had applied to be included in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to a report by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

DACA is an immigration program that allows those with unlawful presence in the US after being brought in as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action.

The USCIS report covered 78 countries globally, with Mexico recording the highest number of illegal immigrants arrested at 91,272, while Mali, New Zealand and Taiwan had the least number at 21.

A total of 118,371 foreigners were arrested, out of which 464 are of unknown descent.

TRUMP’S THREATS

In terms of regions, Africa had 1,100 DACA applicants arrested, North America recorded the highest number at 107,669, while Oceania had the least number at 88.

Kenya has the second-highest number among African countries behind Nigeria with 209 incarcerated persons.

“The release of this report reflects the agency’s ongoing focus on transparency. The report provides updated information on known arrests and apprehensions of DACA requestors. The data may include arrests that did not result in convictions or where the charges were dropped or otherwise dismissed,” said USCIS.

DACA was enacted under President Barack Obama’s administration in 2012, but current President Donald Trump has threatened to end the program.