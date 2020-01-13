17-year-old boy murdered, body dumped in school swimming pool

Three employees of Machakos Academy in Miwani were on Monday arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found floating in the school’s swimming pool.

The lifeless body of Joseph Munuve was found in the swimming pool on January 5, 2020, with the police initially suspecting that he had drowned.

However, there was a fresh twist to incident after postmortem results showed that the boy had been struggled.

Confirming the incident, Machakos DCIO Rhoda Kanyi identified the arrested suspects are the security manager, swimming pool manager and a watchman.

“When postmortem was done on the boy it revealed that he was struggled before his body was thrown into the swimming pool. The suspects are helping in the investigation on how his body showed up in the school’s swimming pool,”said Ms Kanyi.

She has also called upon the public with information on the case to volunteer the information to the police.