15-year-old schoolgirl commits suicide at her boyfriend’s home

The body of a class 7 pupil was on Tuesday afternoon found dangling from a tree in Nyatike, Migori county.

Police investigating the incident identified the body of the 15-year-old schoolgirl as that of Noli Awino Odhiambo.

The deceased had left their home a few hours earlier before her body was seen hanging on a tree.

Her body was found in the compound of her alleged boyfriend a few meters away from his house.

Confirming the incident, Nyatike sub county Police Commander Mrs Too said the victim’s body was noticed by passersby at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon and immediately informed the area chief.

The body was moved to Sori Lakeside Hospital mortuary pending investigations.

The police say it remains unclear why the schoolgirl committed suicide.