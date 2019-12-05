15-year-old boy electrocuted after touching hanging cable in his room

A 15-year-old boy died in Kirinyaga from electric shock on Wednesday. Dominic Githinji died after he touched a live wire that was hanging in his room.

The teen had just completed his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and was slated to join form 1 in January after attaining 215 marks out of the possible 500.

His grandmother, who lives with the boy, was not home when the incident happened and only learnt about it from neighbours.

“I still can’t believe what happened to my grandson. He was okay when I left. Githinji was full of life and was looking forward to joining form one come January,” the grandmother said.

Confirming the incident, Thumari area Assistant Chief Josphine Gitari said the boy’s lifeless body was lying on the floor when he got to the scene.

“I rushed here immediately I got the information and found terrified residents struggling to have a glimpse of the victim. It was then that I called the police who arrived and took the body to the mortuary” said the Assistant Chief.

Investigations are ongoing and the Kenya Power Company has already visited the scene of the incident.

Area residents have been warned about illegal power connections and also urged to report any power hiccups so that such incidents could be avoided in future.