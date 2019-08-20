14-year-old boy commits suicide after quarrel with brother

A 14-year-old boy at Mau Summit area in Molo sub-county committed suicide following a quarrel with his brother.

The deceased, who is a Form One student at Mau Summit Secondary School, was said to have been offended when he was asked not to let the cow to graze in the maize field.

WRATH

According to his brother, Salim Langat, he directed his brother to take care of the cow but this did not go down well with him as he became furious and wanted to hack him with a panga.

On his part, Langat did not expect that the matter would turn that nasty, since he was just giving simple instructions to his younger brother as he has always done.

He was rescued from his brother’s wrath who then untied the cow and ran away with the rope.

SUICIDE

Relatives and friends pursued him but due to the heavy rains, they lost him along the way only to be informed later that the boy’s body was found dangling on a tree.

Sarambei Sub-Location Assistant Chief, Joseph Ngeno confirmed the Monday incident terming it as unfortunate.

He urged parents with teenagers to always try and be in constant communication with them as this would go a long way in improving their relationship and in turn assist in the provision of lasting solutions to the life challenges they were experiencing.

The body of the deceased has been moved to Molo Sub-county Mortuary awaiting postmortem.