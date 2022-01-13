LGBTQ community stage protest over Magoha remarks

Ex-TV girl Makena Njeri and other members of the Lesbian, gay and transgender community (LGBTQ) staged a match in Nairobi in protest of a recent directive by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha barring gay students from attending boarding school.

The march commenced at the Jevanjee gardens, through to Moi Avenue and Harambee Avenue where the Ministry of Education officers are located as Makena sought to present a petition to the tough-speaking CS over his earlier announcement.

And Njeri, who recently separately with her gay lover Michelle Ntalami, wasn’t done.

The activist also shared her sentiment on the matter on her social media pages arguing that all children have a right to equal education privileges regardless of their sexual orientation and identity.

“Today we had one mission. To march in the streets to the Ministry of Education to hand over our petition to the CS. This came after discriminatory statements were made by the CS earlier this month citing that gay children should not be allowed in boarding schools how absurd,” read part of her post.

She added; “Our march today was to remind leaders that they should be protecting all children who have a right to education anywhere they want regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. Children of the Republic of Kenya have a right and they shall not be discriminated against by the same government that should be protecting them.”

Backing her up is former TV presenter Anita Nderu, who in a lengthy post showed her support to the queer community terming the move made by the CS as discriminating.

“We all have a right to education! The injustice behind the recent decision by the Ministry of Education is discrimination. We need more awareness & education pertaining to the community as opposed to creating laws as a result of ignorance, propaganda, entitlement, or silence from the non-oppressed,” she wrote.