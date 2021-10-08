Lawyer claims government plan to demolish Weston Hotel

Deputy President William Ruto’s lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has sensationally claimed the government recently hatched plans to demolish the expansive Weston Hotel, only to change their mind at the last minute.

Ahmednasir, who is commonly referred to as the Grand Mullah, made the claims on his official Twitter page.

As counsel on RECORD for Weston Hotel I can OFFICIALLY CONFIRM that the GOVERNMENT of the REPUBLIC of KENYA 48 hours ago sent tractors and goons to demolish the Hotel. The operation was called off after the tractors reached the hotel and the powers that be changed its mind. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) October 8, 2021

Ruto has in the past confirmed he owns the hotel, which is located along Lang’ata road in Nairobi. The property is however said to be located on a piece of land owned by the government.

And in a related development, the hotel’s management appeared to assure its management that all is well.

We are open. We are up and running. We are grateful to KOT for this attention during Customer Service Week. pic.twitter.com/OgJCWh8Nrh — The Weston Hotel (@weston_hotel) October 7, 2021

“Following numerous comments and inquiries from concerned stakeholders, friends, and customers, we would like to clarify and assure our esteemed guests and the general public that the hotel operations are running smoothly without any interruption. Any contrary information should be disregarded,” the statement read in part.

Weston Hotel had in September this year moved to the court of appeal faulting a judge of the High Court who insisted on hearing a petition filed by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) over the land row.

In 2019, the DP linked the push to demolish Weston Hotel to his 2022 presidential bid.