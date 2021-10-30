Lawmaker Tim Wanyonyi urge IEBC to extend voter registration

Westlands lawmaker Tim Wanyonyi has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) to extend the ongoing voter registration program.

The month-long voter registration is set to end on November 2 but Wanyonyi, speaking in Nairobi, argued less than 50% of the target of 6 million people had registered.

“Many Kenyans are not yet registered as voters, especially the youth. We plead with IEBC to extend the process by at least two months,” he said.

Wanyonyi also attributed the low voter registration turnout to the lack of proper civic education to Kenyans on the importance of the same.

He said most Kenyans are not willing to register because of their past election experiences in the country.

“Most Kenya’s still hold on to the past memories and violence’s that has occurred in the country. People should be well trained in order to understand their constitutional rights.”

Wanyonyi who has served as a lawmaker for two terms, is said to be eyeing the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2022.