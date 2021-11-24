KWS sets trap for leopard sighted at Daystar campus

Kenya Wildlife Service Problem Animal Control team has responded to reports of a leopard that was sighted around Daystar University Main Campus in Athi River.

Through their official social media handles on Tuesday evening, the KWS said that their team had visited the institution and set up a trap to capture the wild animal.

“Kenya Wildlife Service Problem Animal Control team has responded to reports of a leopard that was sighted around Daystar University Main Campus in Athi River. The team has set up a trap to capture the big cat,” KWS said on Twitter.

On Monday, students at Daystar University, Athi River campus, were informed about a leopard that was on the loose within the institution.

In the email sent to the students, the campus administrator Caroline Mwangi said the leopard vanished in a thicket near the dam adjacent to Central stores.

“Kindly avoid the path during the night and students staying in BETHEL/SCHI are encouraged to move in groups and should avoid the hot spot area,” the mail read in part.

The campus further outlined some precautionary measures to take in case one comes across the carnivore.

“If a leopard charges, shout, clap your hands and wave your arms to appear bigger,” the email read.