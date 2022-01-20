KOT shock as Capital FM DJ dies in suspected suicide

Kenyans have reacted with shock after a renowned Disc Jockey is reported to have committed suicide in Nairobi, sending shock across the entertainment circles.

At the time of his death, Alex Murimi, popularly known as DJ Lithium, was working at Capital FM radio.

A statement by the media house indicates the DJ reportedly collapsed on Wednesday afternoon at the Capital FM offices where he worked and was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital.

His immediate family was notified of the emergency and arrived in hospital shortly after where they were fully briefed.

Medics at the hospital tried their best to save his life but unfortunately, he passed on.

The station says the circumstances surrounding his death is a family matter and has been taken over by relevant authorities.

“Alex was a great addition to the larger Capital FM team, encompassing great talent as a DJ, producer and possessed an interesting “right wing” sense of humour,” Danny Munyi, Capital FM’s Programmes Director said.

The station also appealed to the public to grant the family privacy in mourning the late DJ.

Confirming the incident, Kilimani OCS Muturi Mbogo said that the DJ was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nairobi Hospital.

“He was rushed to the facility after he collapsed at Capital FM offices located at Lonroh House in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) unfortunately he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

According to reports, the DJ allegedly died from an apparent suicide.

Some of his colleagues said that they saw him enter the washrooms with a soda and a tumbler, after a short while he then came out looking sluggish, when asked what was wrong he only said he was sorry.

He left a suicide note citing family issues as some of the reasons behind his decision.

The 34-year-old hosted the Club Capital show, on Fridays, from 11:00pm to 2:00am as well as Jam the same day from 3:00pm to 7:00pm and had worked at Capital FM for 8 years as a Producer and DJ.

Man. Alex, you’ve done something. I don’t know where to start. We embarked on this #media journey together at @ShineFM103 … you stuck to the mixing, I ventured into academia.

I hope you now are at peace from whatever gave you no peace in this life, Dj Lithium 🤍🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/VVVme17He3 — CHUMBOW 🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲 (@Being_Chumbow) January 20, 2022

It's an unbelievably devastating day at @CapitalFMKenya as we grieve losing one of our own . Alex was a kind, gentle and creative man. A patient producer and spectacular DJ. I will miss seeing his face every morning. Rest in peace DJ Lithium 💐 pic.twitter.com/1YFMIl6VU1 — Nadia Favre (@itsnadiafavre) January 20, 2022

Tragic. Rest in peace Dj Lithium 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nzsp6jQq0D — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) January 20, 2022