KOT react to Miss Mandi ‘apology’

Kenyans on Twitter appear unmoved by a public apology from former radio presenter Mandi Sarri Waki, alias Miss Mandi.

The former Capital FM radio host gave her side of the story in a social media tiff involving a colleague who claims she harrased him during their stint at the media house.

But a section of Kenyans say she appeared to justify herself more than saying sorry.

Here are some of the responses.

A summary of that apology: pic.twitter.com/clGzMfhsMz — Koome Gitobu (@KoomeGitobu) January 22, 2022

The missing words are: I admit I hurt you.

I am truly sorry.

Please forgive me.

. https://t.co/W9LipBVWCc — Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD. (@johnnjenga) January 22, 2022

Dj Joe Mfalme and Shaffie were never given an opportunity to respond. Sponsors at the slightest opportunity distanced themselves. @CapitalFMKenya this is some BS apology. Women empowerment/Feminism is all about bringing down the man!! https://t.co/fP4MLNndku — Bendable Light (@ule_fyat) January 23, 2022

What a defensive apology….. https://t.co/vgQlbJfQNl — Martha Wachira (@MarthaWachira9) January 23, 2022

If we can learn something from this Rashford-esque essay is:

-how to blame your "trauma"

-how to center yourself as the aggressor

-how to gaslight victims

-how to not apologize while pretending to do it

-how to pretend to have grown then show us how you haven't https://t.co/nF5Kn7jEAk — MT (@MarigaThoithi) January 23, 2022

Typical narcissistic they blame the victims for what they did to them. They never take accountability and all they do is gaslight you https://t.co/Cd9Bdn3qq4 — me (@mercy10253500) January 22, 2022

Accountability, Miss Mandi, includes but isn't limited to: – taking full responsibility for your actions.

– atoning for your errors.

– seeking forgiveness from those you've hurt. Not this white noise. https://t.co/wwioAQJFnT — Nyambura Ngatho (@DollopofSunshyn) January 22, 2022

This apology is a rehash of the Queen's response to Meghan's accusations. What Mandi is saying is OUR RECOLLECTIONS MAY VARY… https://t.co/JrejPDAqiN — Charles Wafula (@WafulaCharles) January 22, 2022

I hope CBC has a how to apologise class coz this isn’t it. https://t.co/oc556ZZLE1 — Mutuma Mwiti (@BrianMwiti) January 22, 2022

Summary: y'all are tripping, it wasn't even that bad. I'd remember if it was, but since y'all want to be such cry babies, I guess I'm sorry. Now shut up about it already https://t.co/Z33QTy4ReL — Grounded airhead (@groundedairhead) January 22, 2022

Miss Mandi had been called out for bullying and terrorising her colleague who had reposted on her accountability post.

Just sitting here watching the person who constantly terrorized & brutally bullied me the entire time we worked together talk about accountability. https://t.co/WO0mplg6UQ — Koome Gitobu (@KoomeGitobu) January 19, 2022

This resulted to some other female media personalities, including Amina Rabar, also ‘exposed’ for suspected bullying.