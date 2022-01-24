Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react to Miss Mandi ‘apology’

By Freya Wanjiku January 24th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter appear unmoved by a public apology from former radio presenter Mandi Sarri Waki, alias Miss Mandi.

The former Capital FM radio host gave her side of the story in a social media tiff involving a colleague who claims she harrased him during their stint at the media house.

But a section of Kenyans say she appeared to justify herself more than saying sorry.

Here are some of the responses.

Miss Mandi had been called out for bullying and terrorising her colleague who had reposted on her accountability post.

This resulted to some other female media personalities, including Amina Rabar, also ‘exposed’ for suspected bullying.

 

