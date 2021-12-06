KOT reacts as Omanyala joins Police force

Kenyans have shared varied reactions after short sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala joined the National Police Service (NPS).

The rugby player-turned-athlete commenced his career as a Police officer following an official announcement on the NPS Facebook page.

“He (Omanyala) was briefed on his new role this morning when he called on the Inspector General, Mr. Hilary Mutyambai at his Jogoo House office,” the communique read in part.

The IG wished Omanyala the best in his new role and urged him to maintain his sporting discipline in order to fully utilize his potential while at the same time performing in his new career as a police athlete.

The fast-rising athlete was ecstatic for the opportunity to be among the law enforcers and promised to raise the country’s flag higher in track events.

‘It is an honour to serve the National Police Service and I promise to give my best as an athlete. I also understand that there is life after sprinting,” he said.

The 25-year-old second-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Nairobi joins the pool of other elite athletes in the NPS such as the iconic Ezekiel Kemboi, Vivian Cheruiyot, Julius Yego, David Rudisha, Joshua Kamworor among others.

He sprinted his way to stardom when he qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and went on to finish third in the Olympics semi-finals by clocking 10.01 seconds, earning him the title ‘the fastest African man.’

“A good demonstration for recruitment on merit. Originally, we could hear you say that they were overqualified just because they are from the university. We now believe the Force is on the way to modernizing,” opined Stephen Nyantika on Facebook.

But others appeared to fault his decision terming it as a huge career miscalculation especially in the wake of police officers having their salaries slashed.

“Hope he’ll not lose 30k from his salary like his college police graduates,” remarked one Henric Kiprop.

Others also wondered how he could join the police force without undergoing any training.

Omanyala is currently the fastest African athlete over the 100m distance.