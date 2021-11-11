KOT react as TV-girl Linda Oguttu handed FKF role

Share this via PWA

Kenyans on Twitter have reacted with surprise and excitement to television journalist Linda Ogutu’s appointment to lead the newly formed Football Kenya Federation (FKF) caretaker committee secretariat.

The ever-smiling TV girl was appointed to the role by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohammed, to temporarily replace the disbanded FKF officials led by president Nick Mwendwa and Chief Executive Barry Otieno.

She will be deputized by Michael Mucheni (secretary), Lorine Nerea Shitubi (Joint Secretary), Caesar Handa, Herbet Mwachiro, Edward Rombo, Hiba Hussein, and Gabriel Warigi.

Congratulations Linda Ogutu. Just confirmed it's you! https://t.co/KE9PMhwQiU — Deals4Wheels by 𝗞𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 (@deals4wheels_) November 11, 2021

Congratulations Linda Ogutu. A good start. https://t.co/oRl7VYDQ0y — icebreaker 🆖 (@Gillyi) November 11, 2021

Nick Mwendwa OUT Linda Ogutu IN Carol Radull waiting for kots to push her. Harambee Stars almost winning.#UGAKEN — OCS 001 (@ouko_caleb) November 11, 2021

Before appointing Ogutu, Amina had on Thursday morning received an audit report conducted on FKF from Sports Registrar Rose Wasike. She then acted swiftly and named the caretaker committee.

The committee consists of 27 members who will run football in the country in the interim until a new fresh elections are held in six months’ time.

The committee includes General (Rtd) Moses Oyugi, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat, and Hassan Haji.

Others are Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, Richard Omwela, Bobby Ogolla, and JJ Masiga.