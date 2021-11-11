Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react as TV-girl Linda Oguttu handed FKF role

November 11th, 2021 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter have reacted with surprise and excitement to television journalist Linda Ogutu’s appointment to lead the newly formed Football Kenya Federation (FKF) caretaker committee secretariat.

The ever-smiling TV girl was appointed to the role by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohammed, to temporarily replace the disbanded FKF officials led by president Nick Mwendwa and Chief Executive Barry Otieno.

She will be deputized by Michael Mucheni (secretary), Lorine Nerea Shitubi (Joint Secretary), Caesar Handa, Herbet Mwachiro, Edward Rombo, Hiba Hussein, and Gabriel Warigi.

Before appointing Ogutu, Amina had on Thursday morning received an audit report conducted on FKF from Sports Registrar Rose Wasike. She then acted swiftly and named the caretaker committee.

The committee consists of 27 members who will run football in the country in the interim until a new fresh elections are held in six months’ time.

The committee includes General (Rtd) Moses Oyugi, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat, and Hassan Haji.

Others are Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, Richard Omwela, Bobby Ogolla, and JJ Masiga.

 

 

 

 

