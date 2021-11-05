Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react after road named after Raila Odinga

By Amina Wako November 5th, 2021 1 min read

Kenyans on section media have shared mixed reactions following the move to rename Mbagathi Way to Raila Odinga Way.

The naming of the road in honour of politician Raila Odinga comes close to a month after the Nairobi County Assembly passed a Motion endorsing the name change.

The signage was changed on Thursday night and pictures made the rounds on social media with a section of Kenyans applauding the move while others criticized it in equal measure.

In May, the Dik Dik Road in Nairobi was renamed after trade unionist Francis Atwoli but the move was condemned, with the signage pulled down on several occasions.

