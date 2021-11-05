KOT react after road named after Raila Odinga

Kenyans on section media have shared mixed reactions following the move to rename Mbagathi Way to Raila Odinga Way.

The naming of the road in honour of politician Raila Odinga comes close to a month after the Nairobi County Assembly passed a Motion endorsing the name change.

The signage was changed on Thursday night and pictures made the rounds on social media with a section of Kenyans applauding the move while others criticized it in equal measure.

When you use Raila Odinga Way your fuel consumption goes down by sh4 a litre. #RailaOdingaWay pic.twitter.com/I5LfkRgfDJ — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) November 5, 2021

I'll support Raila odinga way. He has done so much for this country and deserve more than this. He was a pillar in the making of this constitution. Hail to Odinga. — Kenny Jameson (@kenny_jameson) November 5, 2021

What a STUPID name for a road. Why name a road after a corrupt, clueless PIG who's followers are uneducated slaves. LOL Raila Odinga Way. pic.twitter.com/51M2cUzouJ via Dude #kenyantraffic — KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) November 5, 2021

Apart from renaming Mbagathi Way to Raila Odinga Way, Raila deserves a statue at the heart if the city. He deserves better. But how comes no one is recognizing former President, the best Kenya has ever had, Mwai Kibaki? How? — Charlie Adung'o™ (@charles_adungo) November 5, 2021

Do we have a single road named after a KDF soldier who died in battle in service to his country? 🤔 Why are we naming roads like Mbagathi Way after the living when we have not honored the dead? If I was the Former PM, I would reject Raila Odinga Way in favor of a fallen soldier. — Izoohwizard (@Izoohwizard1) November 5, 2021

If we can rename Mbagathi Way Raila Odinga Way, then we should Rename Thika Road Kibaki Super high Way . Those with a similar Opinion say Aaaaai…. The aaaaai's have it. — Enos Chetambe (@EnosChetambe) November 5, 2021

Mbagathi Way is now Raila Odinga Way. Baba is being placated with optical enticements which excite depraved individuals like the Pandora family who’ve named everything after themselves. Baba’s legacy transcends such cheap gestures. I hope he can turn this down, but I doubt. pic.twitter.com/3Q4xoMg1QA — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) November 5, 2021

Renaming Mbagathi to Raila Odinga Way is an honorable pan-African gesture, politics aside. Let's move and restore the pride and heritage of Africa. Rename all white branded iconic landmarks. There are So many fallen and living heroes yet to be honored. — Ras (@RasKE_) November 5, 2021

1.Former PM has done nothing to deserve Mbagathi Way being named after him

2. Raila Odinga Way is a Deep State effort to massage his ego

3.We should have laws preventing people from honoring themselves using public assets

4.Only the dead should have public assets named after them — Nahashon Kimemia (@NahashonKimemia) November 5, 2021

It's time to update your Google Maps 🗺️ do get lost. During Baba’s time, he championed the construction of the Mbagathi way. Changing to the Raila Odinga way is one of the signs of climbing the mountain with ease as he shows us the promised land and fruits therein! (📸 |credit ) pic.twitter.com/oWQYb5CofY — Kawangware Finest™️ (Moturi) 🇰🇪 (@cbs_ke) November 5, 2021

In May, the Dik Dik Road in Nairobi was renamed after trade unionist Francis Atwoli but the move was condemned, with the signage pulled down on several occasions.