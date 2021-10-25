Join our Telegram Channel
KOT has their say as Strugglers Movement launched

October 25th, 2021 1 min read

Kenyans on social media have shared their reactions following the formation of a political outfit dubbed the Strugglers Movement.

The founders of the movement, during the launch, explained that it is meant to rally up small and medium-sized businesses as well as the youth, ahead of next year’s general election.

“We have launched The Strugglers Movement, a national platform that is free from tribalism, class divisions of haves & have-nots, negative ethnicity & discrimination of any form,” Alinur Mohamed, Kamukunji parliamentary aspirant said during the launch on Sunday.

A section of Kenyans however thinks that the movement is a mimick of Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement that promises to focus on those at the bottom of Kenya’s economic ladder, and the unemployed youth in the country.

Others also associated the movement with ODM because of its colours orange and purple had a letter R which many linked it to Raila Odinga.

The group however said it was just a coincidence that the colours and logo are associated with ODM and Raila Odinga.

“We are not a political group, this is a movement for young people, we are not supporting anyone,” the lobby group said.

 

