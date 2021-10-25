KOT has their say as Strugglers Movement launched

Kenyans on social media have shared their reactions following the formation of a political outfit dubbed the Strugglers Movement.

The founders of the movement, during the launch, explained that it is meant to rally up small and medium-sized businesses as well as the youth, ahead of next year’s general election.

“We have launched The Strugglers Movement, a national platform that is free from tribalism, class divisions of haves & have-nots, negative ethnicity & discrimination of any form,” Alinur Mohamed, Kamukunji parliamentary aspirant said during the launch on Sunday.

A section of Kenyans however thinks that the movement is a mimick of Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement that promises to focus on those at the bottom of Kenya’s economic ladder, and the unemployed youth in the country.

If #Strugglers movement was meant to counter the #Hustlernation then the owners of the idea are literally STRUGGLING from poverty of ideas! 😁😁 How do you think like that? pic.twitter.com/xH2l4kjAdS — The Certified Hustler (TCH) 🇰🇪 (@Teddy_izoe) October 25, 2021

Who are the economic advisors of Raila?What is strugglers movements? Si hata wacopy na style 😂.Yaani people are desperately trying so hard to counter the HUSTLER movement wave 🤣🤣. What happened to Rural development,6000Ksh pledge,and social welfare? Ruto alipiga wanaume 10-nil — Riua ✨ 254 🌹 (@justriua) October 24, 2021

#Strugglers Movement are struggling to understand why they are struggling. Earth is hard. Wadau #Tuomoke! pic.twitter.com/EtcPJecceT — Ronoh Cornelius (Kipchumba) (@kipro_hon) October 25, 2021

When opponents run out of idea they tend to come up with a duplicate of what's thriving. We're thankful to Hustlers Nation Movement for inspiring fellow youths to come out of dark & form Strugglers Movement. We're happy for your interest in joining #HustlerNation. #StruggleNiReal pic.twitter.com/77EVXriSQe — DP William Ruto, PhD (Official FansPage) (@WilliamsMkenya) October 24, 2021

Now ODM has come up with "The strugglers movement"to counter Hustler Nation movement. Lol 🤣.Desperate times call for desperate measures.But we completely understand that they've been really struggling to get power hence running out of Ideas. pic.twitter.com/dVrKWV8oLa — ___Wanyinaa✨💜😘 (@wanyinaa) October 24, 2021

Others also associated the movement with ODM because of its colours orange and purple had a letter R which many linked it to Raila Odinga.

The group however said it was just a coincidence that the colours and logo are associated with ODM and Raila Odinga.

“We are not a political group, this is a movement for young people, we are not supporting anyone,” the lobby group said.