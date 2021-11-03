KOT hands Nick Ndeda boyfriend of the year gong

Kenyans on social media have vouched for Nick Ndeda to be awarded the boyfriend of the year award.

This is after former K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo gushed on social media over a romantic surprise that Nick had prepared for her.

The video shared on her Instagram shows Betty walking to a room romantically decorated with flowers and rose petals.

The rose petals are sprawled on the floor including on the bed where they are patterned to make a heart shape.

“Came home to this ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m lost for words. Thank you baby what a date night! I’m happy. You make me happy. I’m blessed to have you. @nick_ndeda. I always see this on other people’s Instagram handles but tonight it’s me,” wrote Betty Kyallo.

The two made their relationship public in July.

This was after pictures of the couple while on beacation in Naivasha surfaced online.

And with this gesture it seems their relationship is getting serious.