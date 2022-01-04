Join our Telegram Channel
KOT fury at KFC over imported potatoes claim

By Josephine Njoroge January 4th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have taken offence with reports indicating popular fast food restaurant KFC has been importing potatoes for domestic use.

This topic has been subject to intense discussion after the American-owned restaurant announced recently there was a shortage of potatoes at its different outlets across the country.

It attributed the delay in delivery from its overseas suppliers prompting customers.

However, the shortage of potatoes might as well be the least of the company’s worries as Kenyans are wondering why KFC would import potatoes while the country produces the same commodity in bulk.

The firm has explained though, that it cannot bypass the approval procedures to allow local farmers to supply to fill in the gap.

Fueling the anger already felt by Kenyans on Twitter, KFC added that during times when there’s a shortage of French fries such as this, customers will be offered swap options with items such as chicken, coleslaw, buns, soda, and ugali for combo meals.

