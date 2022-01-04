KOT fury at KFC over imported potatoes claim

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have taken offence with reports indicating popular fast food restaurant KFC has been importing potatoes for domestic use.

This topic has been subject to intense discussion after the American-owned restaurant announced recently there was a shortage of potatoes at its different outlets across the country.

It attributed the delay in delivery from its overseas suppliers prompting customers.

However, the shortage of potatoes might as well be the least of the company’s worries as Kenyans are wondering why KFC would import potatoes while the country produces the same commodity in bulk.

I didn't know I've been buying from those folks….they can as well import customers… I'm out! — AlbashEA®🇰🇪 (@albertoyugi_) January 4, 2022

They should also import customers — Dominic Ng'ang'a (@domngash) January 4, 2022

Im not visiting KFC from now on! I blv even their chicken is imported. — joel_kamiru (@JoelKamiru) January 4, 2022

I think they import chicken too. And the government allows? Kenya is becoming… — Altruistic (@kenyanengineer) January 4, 2022

No wonder their fries taste terrible. Those imported potatoes must be loaded with preservatives. — thebillygoatgruff (@thebillygoatgr1) January 4, 2022

Yet potatoes are rotting in kinangop. Can't they promote the local farmers. The — Erick Karani (@KaraniKaburu) January 4, 2022

There are no potatoes in Kenya ? — Austin Oduor Otieno (@austinoduor24) January 4, 2022

We should boycott these idiots. They have been around for 10 years and have not seen a possible local supplier?? Ama tender ya kuleta waru ni ya wenye Kenya?? Coz that is the only reason it would make sense. Kenyattas! Are you importing potatoes for KFC??? — Mbaba (@wwashiedc) January 4, 2022

Farmers in Kinangop, Nyandarua and Rift Valley are struggling to find market for their potatoes. People should boycott these franchise until they stop importing potatoes — Francis Macharia (@Francis09576687) January 4, 2022

The firm has explained though, that it cannot bypass the approval procedures to allow local farmers to supply to fill in the gap.

Fueling the anger already felt by Kenyans on Twitter, KFC added that during times when there’s a shortage of French fries such as this, customers will be offered swap options with items such as chicken, coleslaw, buns, soda, and ugali for combo meals.

I can eat Ugali at home 🤷‍♀️ — Sharon (@newbettersharon) January 4, 2022