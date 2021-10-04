KOT furious as Kagwe extends curfew

Kenyans struck along Thika road on 17/04/2021 after Police blocked off all roads after curfew time. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenyans have shared mixed reactions following the decision by the government to extend the dawn to dusk curfew by a month.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, has, in a communique issued on Monday, October 4, 2021, also banned prohibited all physical gatherings and political rallies.

“The containment measures including the curfew hours of 10 pm to 4 am will remain…. we are still as far as the positivity rate is concerned we are still above the WHO recommended figures in terms of two weeks’ period when you have got less than 5 percent of positivity rate at a high testing level,” said Kagwe.

He also stressed that the directive will pave way for the government to fast track mass inoculation process even as the festive season approaches.

“We hope to vaccinate more people during the period that we have announced. As we head for the Christmas holidays we need to ensure that as many people in this country have been vaccinated as possible,” he stated.

The announcement seemed to pour cold water on expectations by the public following the expiry period of the initial directive a few days ago.

Some quarters who were evidently getting impatient were hoping the government would finally lift the measures which have been in effect for almost two years now.

Following Kagwe’s proclamation, Kenyans including various political leaders flooded social media platforms, some applauding the Health Ministry while others could not hide their sheer chagrin.

Extending the curfew wasn't a wise idea. The government continues to hurt businesses and economy by being insensitive to Kenyans' plight. There is no scientific evidence of COVID-19 spreading faster at night, unless Kagwe is the only one with this intel. Stop this! — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) October 4, 2021

Curfew extended to "allow more people to get vaccinated" yet you can't get a jab anytime past 1pm🤣. — Andrew Kabugu (@KabuguAndrew) October 4, 2021