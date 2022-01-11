KOT frustrated with countrywide blackout

Kenyans on Twitter were a frustrated lot after the country was plunged into darkness following a countrywide power outage on Tuesday morning that lasted for hours.

The blackout affected all sectors of the economy.

The utility firm explained the system breakdown was caused by the collapse of towers supporting the 220-kilometre high voltage Kiambere – Embakasi electricity transmission line at 10.45am.

The line evacuates power from the 168-megawatt Kiambere Hydropower Station which is part of the Seven Forks hydropower stations located along Tana River.

“We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on the Kiambere – Embakasi high voltage transmission power line at 10.45am this morning,” said Kenya Power in a statement.

“Our engineers are working to restore electricity supply as the repairs are being undertaken. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course,” it said.

Power was restored in most parts of the country later on.

It is the second time in less than a month Kenyans are having to put up with abrupt power failure.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kenyans were still complaining of continued power outages that had gone on for hours in parts of the city.

2nd blackout in as many days. Kenya Power should have warned Kenyans that the 15% reduction in power bills also comes with a 15% reduction in supply. — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) January 11, 2022

Kenya power should compensate consumers for financial losses, equipment damage, physical injuries and death due to these frequent blackouts. It's also a good idea that KDF takes over KPLC. These power outages are a punishment to poor Kenyans who can't afford stand-by generators. — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) January 11, 2022

Dear Kenya Power. What do you want from us? Just be clear. @KenyaPower_Care — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) January 11, 2022

Kenya Power (KPLC) needs to grow up. What the hell! Black outs are becoming the order of the day. They should pay for damages that occur due to their unplanned interruptions/Outages. This is why this Monopoly should be done away with. 😡 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) January 11, 2022

Hand over Kenya Power to KDF, they clean it and return it to Baba in November after inauguration. #AzimioLaStima — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) January 11, 2022

A capital city of a major country like Kenya shouldn’t be experiencing constant and consistent power blackouts. It’s a shame. It’s embarrassing. It’s not acceptable. Kenya Power management must be held accountable! — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) January 10, 2022