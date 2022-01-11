Join our Telegram Channel
KOT frustrated with countrywide blackout

By Hillary Kimuyu January 11th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter were a frustrated lot after the country was plunged into darkness following a countrywide power outage on Tuesday morning that lasted for hours.

The blackout affected all sectors of the economy.

The utility firm explained the system breakdown was caused by the collapse of towers supporting the 220-kilometre high voltage Kiambere – Embakasi electricity transmission line at 10.45am.

The line evacuates power from the 168-megawatt Kiambere Hydropower Station which is part of the Seven Forks hydropower stations located along Tana River.

“We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on the Kiambere – Embakasi high voltage transmission power line at 10.45am this morning,” said Kenya Power in a statement.

“Our engineers are working to restore electricity supply as the repairs are being undertaken. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course,” it said.

Power was restored in most parts of the country later on.

It is the second time in less than a month Kenyans are having to put up with abrupt power failure.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kenyans were still complaining of continued power outages that had gone on for hours in parts of the city.

