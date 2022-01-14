KOT doubts on Itumbi kidnap story

Kenyans on social media have questioned Dennis Itumbi’s side of events in relation to his reported kidnap that occurred during the festive season.

The controversial blogger shared his side of the story on the events in which he claimed his captors tortured and undressed him in a bid to change his political persuasion.

“It is a must you change your political persuasion to match that of the ‘boss’,” he recalls.

“Who is the ‘boss’? he retorted back at the kidnappers, ‘Slap, blow, tightening of handcuffs.”

However, Kenyans called him out in the comments section with most suggesting that his story was not adding up.

“You walking with multiple fractures with no help makes Jesus walking on water feel like child-play,” said Isaac Otendo.

“Miracles are real if you were hit with crude weapons like hammer and you had no swollen limbs! That you were hit with crude weapons by six men, six and you recovered within a week from broken legs! This is a Miracle that can only be equated to the times of Jesus! Hitmen gave you time even to see the how they were changing vehicles? That they were even foolish and bold enough to tell you who sent them? The fiction stories are more real than this!” said Mikejohn’s Moo.

Siku hizi mtu ukiwa kidnapped unaulizia soda ya fanta wanakuacha.. Kumbe nmekua nikiogopa bure — Emamba (@AyubSagini) January 13, 2022

The only man who has ever walked on two fractured legs! Miracles happen. Hallelujah! — Paul Onana (@ckukumwenyewe) January 13, 2022

1. Bedsheets instead of clothes

2. Beaten to a pulp, to an extent of breaking your limbs and you manage to walk.

3. Forest in lucky summer

4. Being asked to choose a hospital

5. Staying naked all night and goes ahead to ask for cold fanta

missing links 🚮😂 mediocre shit 😅 — heartbreaks and misery😂 (@nguginguyai22) January 13, 2022

You are surrounded by trees and darkness in Lucky Summer Kasarani? Maybe I don't know Nairobi well but is there a forest around Lucky Summer? — Samuel Simiyu (@sims_simiyu) January 13, 2022

What caused the "profuse" eye bleeding? What technique did they use to draw blood out of an eye without punches or blows? Did they use a pin to prick the corner of your eyes? It's suspect that you didn't take raw photos of your mangled "leg bones" as a result of hammering. — Renaissance Man (@KPko2000) January 13, 2022

Kenya has really developed in the last 20 years. In the 90's you could not walk on fractured legs, today you can walk for miles on fractured legs at night with eyes that barely see and in heavy rains. — Ben Kairu (@bkairu5) January 13, 2022

The aspect of Boda Boda is used well in the script, correct on the Fanta part(replace with water) and impossibilities of a man walking with fractured bones, articulate well the timing and use of handcuffs, fructify the combativeness of the ‘victim’. Score: 3/40 keep practicing. — Gaddafi (@che_gaddafi) January 13, 2022